Just like old times: MU-KU hoops series back on

COLUMBIA, Mo–They said it would never happen.

There was too much bad blood, but they were wrong.

The University of Missouri announced that the Tigers and Kansas will renew their basketball rivalry.

The two schools will play at the Sprint Center in Kansas City on December 12th, 2020.

And then they’ll play each other five more times after that, twice in Lawrence, twice in Columbia and then one more time in KC.

After that last game in 2025, the two schools will reevaluate.

Mizzou has played Kansas 267 times, more than any other opponent.