KANSAS CITY, Mo–The Kansas City Chiefs were back on the pracitce field Wednesday at the Arrowhead Complex.

It’s the second day of their three day mandatory minicamp.

The rules for the three practices this week are the same during OTA’s, no contact, seven on seven drills.

The only difference is that the players have to take part.

If they don’t the Chiefs can fine them for their absence.

The Chiefs have been working all off season on rebuilding their wide receiver corps.

And one big part is JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The receiver signed a free agent deal in KC after six years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And he’s getting used to his new quarterback.

“Today he did the no look pass. He got me and I was on the sideline. I guess everyone saw it. I thought I was the only one who saw it. But it got our linebacker (Willie) Gay. It threw him off. But I got one of those in the Pro Bowl. He threw the ball to me that went through my hands because I didn’t expect him to throw the rock to me. He was rolling right, I was cutting across the middle. He was looking this way and threw a bullet straight to me. I was running a shallow. I said that’s Pat. That’s what I have to expect,” said Smith-Schuster.