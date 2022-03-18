SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Class 5 girls played their state semifinals at JQH Arena.

West Plains faced Smithville in one semifinal game.

Third quarter tied at 26, Georgia Osborn gets the steal and pushes it down the court, gets the hoop and the harm, 29-26 Zizzers.

Next possession, Osborn gets another steal, feeds Ashton Judd, her short jumper drops, part of a 12-nothing run that makes it 35-26 Lady Zizzers.

Fourth quarter it’s a five point lead, Allyssa Joyner hits the triple from the wing, she had 14, it’s 40-32 West Plains.

Next trip down, Judd spots up in the corner and her three is pure, Judd goes for 20.

And West Plains wins 48-37 advancing to Saturday’s Class 5 title game against Whitfield.