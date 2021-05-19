Joplin splashes past Kickapoo in district semifinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys playoff baseball Wednesday, Kickapoo and Joplin battling in a Class 6, District 6 semifinal.

There was a constant drizzle throughout the game.

Top of the second, no score, Ethan Guilford with a chopper to third, takes a funny hop and gets away, Alex Curry scores to put Joplin up 1-nothing.

We move to the second, Curry goes back up the middle, it splashes into center field, Bodee Carlson scores from second, two nothing Eagles.

Later in that inning, David Fiscus drives it to third, the throw to first is off the mark, Carson Wampler scores on the play, and Joplin beats Kickapoo 7-1.