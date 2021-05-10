Joplin shuts down Glendale winning streak

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Glendale Falcons were riding a wave of momentum as the season starts to wind down.

Joplin had other plans when the two met on Monday evening though.

The Eagles beat Glendale 9-2 on Monday in a game played at Central’s baseball field in Springfield.

The loss put an end to Glendale’s 10-game winning streak.

Joplin (16-10) wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, plating two runs in the top of the first inning.

Glendale (16-10) scored its first run in the bottom half of the inning off the bat of Brooks Kettering, which scored Zach Beatty all the way from first.

The second inning belonged to Joplin.

The Eagles scored five runs in the second to take a 7-1 lead. All five of the runs were scored with two outs.

Joplin added two runs in the top of the third to put the game out of reach at 9-1.

Joplin will close out its season on Tuesday against Lamar at home. Glendale will try to start a new streak at Kickapoo on Tuesday before closing out its season on Wednesday at home against Lebanon.