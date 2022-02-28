SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Monday, Republic facing Joplin in Class 6 District 5 quarterfinal action.

And the Tigers attacking from outside, William Fronabarger with the three, it’s an 8-3 Republic lead.

Second quarter, the layup is off the mark but Avery Moody is there for the board and the basket, Republic still down by two 15-13.

Later in the second, Ahlante Askew drives, and then dishes to Devon McMillin for the open look, one point game.

Right before the half, McMillin’s shot is off but Moody gets the rebound, he gets the putback, still a one point game.

But Joplin goes onto win 63-53.

The Eagles face Nixa in Wednesday’s semifinals.