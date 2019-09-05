Joplin football player dies after collapsing at practice

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Offensive Lineman Kadin Roberts-Day died Wednesday night after collapsing at football practice.

Joplin Superintendent Melinda Moss said that Roberts-Day died of cardiac arrest after the team finished up indoor conditioning drills at Kaminsky Gymnasium inside Joplin High School.

The team called in a medical emergency at 5:30 with EMS responding just minutes later.

The sophomore was immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we can share the tragic loss of Kadin Roberts-Day due to a cardiac arrest,” Moss said in her statement to parents and the media. “Coach (Curtis) Jasper and his coaching staff, his teammates, fellow teachers and students at Joplin Schools remember Kadin as an extremely personable and caring student. Counseling services have been made available to any student or staff needing support and will continue for the coming days. Our deepest sympathy goes to the family and friends.”

Joplin is schedule to play at Webb City on Friday.

No changes to that schedule have been announced.