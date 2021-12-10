Jonesboro runs past Kickapoo in Ozark Mtn. Shootout

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Ozark Mountain Showdown continued Friday night at Glendale High School.
Kickapoo against Jonesboro, Arkansas.
And the Chiefs with the look inside to Landon Keisker for the hoop it’s 5-2 Kickapoo.
Jonesboro with the defense, the Golden Hurricane gets the steal, Amarion Wilson takes it in for the finish, it’s 6-5 Jonesboro.
Move to the second quarter, Kickapoo nice ball movement to Drew Akins for the basket, it’s a one point game.
But the Hurricane would move back in front at the end of the quarter, Wilson with the baseline pass to Jesse Washington for the basket, 32-24 Jonesboro at the half.
And Jonesboro wins 62-47.