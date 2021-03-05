Jones leads Lady Bears to win over Evansville

EVANSVILLE, In. — The Lady Bears are one win away from completing an already historic season.

Missouri State beat Evansville 87-54 in the penultimate game of the regular season on Friday night.

The win puts the Lady Bears (19-2, 15-0) one win away from what would be just the fifth perfect conference slate in Valley history, the first for Missouri State.

Jasmine Franklin and Sydney Wilson both scored 16 points to lead the team in scoring, while Elle Ruffridge scored 14 on 4-8 from three.

Assistant Coach CJ Jones wore his head coaching hat as Amaka Agugua-Hamilton did not make the trip because of a back injury.

The game was tight through the first quarter, but the Lady Bears outscored Evansville (6-15, 2-14) 24-6 in the second quarter to open up a 20 point halftime lead.

The two will close out the regular season on Saturday. The Lady Bears have already wrapped up the number one seed in next week’s Hoops in the Heartland tournament.