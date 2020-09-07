Johnson named Bears starting quarterback for week 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There was plenty of uncertainty and the date was changed twice, but Missouri State will take the football field against another team this weekend.

In our Bear Nation Report, it’s the start of a new year with a new coach and a new quarterback.

Jaden Johnson will start at quarterback when the Bears travel to Norman to take on Oklahoma this Saturday.

“At first I was thinking, wow! But then again, I knew at the same time this is what I have always been dreaming of and waiting for,” Johnson said.

Missouri State football coach Bobby Petrino made the expected announcement official Monday.

Johnson a redshirt freshman transfer from Southern Mississippi has been taking most of the snaps with the first team this summer.

“I knew once I got this opportunity, I knew that I was going to have to step up and be a leader,” Johnson said. “Most of the things I was doing would have to change, but I knew I would have to prepare to take on the role of being the starting quarterback.”

Petrino mentioned earlier in camp that Johnson has the leadership qualities and work ethic that he was looking for in a starting quarterback, which made the choice crystal clear.

“It wasn’t one of those hard decisions that came down to certain factors,” Petrino said. “He’s very talented he has a great mindset for a quarterback with tremendous leadership qualities. I think he will just keep getting better and better.”

Missouri State and Oklahoma will kick off their season at 6 p.m. on Saturday.