Johnson a 'Woman of the Year' Finalist Video

INDIANAPOLIS - Thursday the NCAA named Missouri State legend Lily Johnson one of 10 Division I finalists for its Woman of the Year award.

The volleyball star is one of 30 up for the award next month, with 10 student-athletes from each of the NCAA's three divisions. The Wildwood, Mo. native was a four-time All-American and three-time Missouri Valley Player of the Year for the Bears, and graduated with a degree in cell and molecular biology.

The chair of the award's selection committee, Sherika Montgomery, said Johnson and other finalists represent "the best and brightest of women competing in college and sports, and we're thrilled to celebrate them and their achievements."

The award honors student-athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership. The NCAA will announce its 2018 Woman of the Year at an Oct. 28 ceremony in Indianapolis.