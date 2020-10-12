Joe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77

FILE – In this Wednesday, April 7, 2010, file photo, Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan acknowledges the crowd after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the Reds’ baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, in Cincinnati. Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan has died. A family spokesman says he died at his home Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Danville, California. (AP Photo/Al Behrman)

CINCINNATI (AP) – The Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan has died. A family spokesman says he died at his home Sunday in Danville, California.

Morgan was suffering from a nerve condition, a form of polyneuropathy. He became the sparkplug of the Big Red Machine and the prototype for baseball’s artificial turf era.

Morgan was a two-time NL Most Valuable Player, a 10-time All-Star and won five Gold Gloves. He could hit a home run, steal a base and disrupt any game with his daring.

Most of all, the 5-foot-7 dynamo known for flapping his left elbow drove a Cincinnati team featuring the likes of Pete Rose, Johnny Bench and Tony Perez to World Series titles in 1975 and ’76. Joe Morgan was 77 years old.