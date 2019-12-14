Jesse Hahn returns to Royals for $600,000, 1-year contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Right-hander Jesse Hahn returned to the Kansas City Royals just 11 days after he was let go when he agreed to a $600,000, one-year contract.

The 30-year-old right-hander can earn an additional $200,000 in bonuses based on days on the active roster.

Hahn had Tommy John surgery in 2010, injured his ulnar collateral ligament again during spring training in 2018 and had what is called primary repair procedure on the elbow in August 2018.

He returned on Sept. 5 in his first big league appearance since June 2017, and made six relief appearances in the final month of the season.