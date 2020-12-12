Jefferson City upends Republic

OZARK, Mo. — Republic was one of the few to hand Jefferson City a loss last season.

The Lady Jays returned the favor on Friday night.

Jefferson City beat Republic 60-45 in the Ozark Lady Tiger Classic to stay undefeated.

Jeff City (5-0) scored the first five points of the ballgame, setting the tone.

Not to be put away that easily, Republic (1-2) scored the next five points to tie the game.

That trend lasted until late in the first quarter and early in the second when Jeff City gained seperation.

Jazzy Kirby scored 17 for Republic with Rilynn Finley adding in 12.

The Lady Tigers will face Rolla to close the tournament on Saturday.