Jeff City outlasts Republic in quarterfinal pitchers’ duel

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Jefferson City Baseball ended Republic’s season Saturday after a defensive battle saw a 1-0 finish in favor of the Jays.

Republic pitcher Jared Hughes through a complete game, striking out eight batters and not giving up a hit until the 6th inning.

On the other side, Jeff City’s Jacob Roettgen struck out 14 batters and allowing just two hits in his own complete game performance.

The Jays finally broke the stalemate in the 7th on a Jeremy Parks RBI, marking the game’s lone run.

The Tigers finish the season with a 21-10 record.