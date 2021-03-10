Jeff City knocks Central out of hoops playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The road to a Missouri state high school basketball championship continued Wednesday night for girls Class 4, 5 and 6.

In Class 6, the Central Bulldogs squared off with Jefferson City.

Central in the state sectionals for the first time in 34 years.

The Lady Bulldogs winners of four straight face the 20-2 Lady Jays.

And Jefferson City was hitting from the perimeter early, Morgan Addison with the three pointer, and it was 7-5 Lady Jays.

Central trying to keep pace, nice pass from Desteny Peirce to Millana Sylvester for the layup, but the Lady Bulldogs were down by nine.

Central’s Makalya Brooks is the Lady Bulldogs all time scoring leader and knocks down this three, it’s a six point deficit.

But Jeff City would pull away, nice passing inside to Kara Daly for the hoop and harm, it’s 23-12 with the three point play.

The Lady Jays sharing the ball, down low to Daly again 29-14 Jeff City.

And the Lady Jays go onto win 74-53.