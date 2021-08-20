Jamborees unofficially kick off football season

OZARK, Mo — A week from Friday the high school football season will kick off across the Show-Me State.

But this week was just for fun.

It was jamboree night with teams scrimmaging against each other. Usually three or four teams gather at one stadium for a controlled scrimmage.

“We are extremely excited. It’s like being a fat kid in a candy store,” Nixa head coach John Perry said. “You just get in there. You’re happy to be there and you just have as much fun as you can have. That’s what tonight is about for us. We want to have a blast, but we do want to use this as a tool to get better for next week.”

At Ozark, it was the Tigers hosting Kickapoo and Ozark’s arch rival, Nixa.

Standout names like the Eagles’ Ramone Green making their unofficial season debuts ahead of week one next week.

For all teams involved, it’s a vital final step toward being ready for the real kickoff in seven days.

“We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time,” Ozark head coach Chad Depee said. “Just to have that varsity rep that you can’t replicate. We all know that week one is coming up fast. A chance to dress rehearsal, get the uniform on a bit and have a crowd.”

Nixa opens its season at home against Branson, Ozark hosts Carthage and Kickapoo will hit the road to take on Camdenton.