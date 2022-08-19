NIXA, Mo. — On the new grey turf at Nixa High School, the first glimpse at the upcoming high school football season.

Jamborees were held across the Show-Me state, the lone scrimmages before the football season kicks off next week.

At Nixa, the Eagles hosted the Kickapoo Chiefs and rival Ozark Tigers.

“Everybody is counting this as another practice, and it is truly,” Ozark head coach Chad Depee said. “But the opportunity to see a live play and to be able to evaluate our kids, to have some people in the stands, you hear the boos and the cheers. It starts to get the juices flowing and starts to get the anticipation for week one.”

The scrimmages were controlled with each team trading off offensive and defense snaps after a handful of plays.

Each team was allowed to play snaps with the second and third strings as well.

Nixa opens the season at Webb City, Ozark will play Carl Junction and Kickapoo