ST. LOUIS, Mo–Arch Madness tips off Thursday night at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

And the Valley named Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson it’s coach of the year.

Jacobson’s Panthers won the regular season championship and have the top seed in Arch Madness.

Missouri State coach Dana Ford finished fourth in the voting.

The Bears are the second seed and will play the winner of Thursday night’s Evansville-Valparaiso game.

Missouri State beat the Aces Saturday, and it’s been awhile since they saw Valpo.

“We’re familiar with both teams. So I really don’t think it matters. I think our guys are just excited to play in general. But I think our preparation for Valpo would be a little more extensive considering that we have not played them in a few weeks,” said Ford.