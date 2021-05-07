Jake Burger happy to be back in the game

CHARLOTTE, NC–The minor league baseball season started this week all across America, and across the four different levels of baseball.

And for former Missouri State Bear Jake Burger, the season started in Triple AAA Charlotte.

Burger was the Valley player of the year in 2017.

The Chicago White Sox drafted him in the first round.

But he’s missed two years to injuries and one to the Covid shutdown.

So the long road back to baseball will start in Triple AAA Charlotte.

Many pundits, and even Burger thought he’d be in Double AA Birmingham.

But it’s the Charlotte Knights, and nobody’s more thrilled then Jake Burger.

“You think maybe you’re going to Birmingham or Charlotte. It’s just one of those things where I tried to live each day. And do as much as I could on the field every single day. And the decision was ultimately made. I wouldn’t say I was super surprised, but you just don’t know. Coming back from two injuries, you’re right, I kind of fell of the face of the earth. But I’m really excited. It’s one of those things that injuries are part of the game, they suck. But mentally it’s a grind a little bit,” said Burger.