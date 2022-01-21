Jackson stepping up when the Lady Bears need her

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears will be in action Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Bears will also be facing the first place team in the Valley, Illinois State.

The Redbirds are 5-1 in the conference.

Missouri State is right behind them at 4-1 in the Valley.

That fourth win came Thursday night when the Lady Bears had a strong second half and beat Bradley 66-46.

Leading the way was senior forward Abi Jackson.

The Auburn transfer recorded a double, double, 22 points and ten rebounds to lead Missouri State.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton challenged her to be more physical in the second half.

“Really it’s just pushing through for my teammates. Two are out so I feel that I need to play for them more. And put more into it. It’s been fine with me. I just have to do what I have to do at the end of the day,” said Jackson.

“She’s definitely taken on a big role with Jas and Abby out she had to step up. She definitely has been stepping up. We’ve all been hyping her up and just continue to play with confidence. That’s what we’re going to continue to see from her,” said Lady Bears guard Sydney Wilson.