Jackson has career night against Braves

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears opened a two game homestand Thursday night against Bradley.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State was looking for its second straight win since losing last week at Northern Iowa.

The Lady Bears are perfect at JQH Arena this season and haven’t lost to a Valley team at home since 2019.

Missouri State started strong, the steal here by Sydney Wilson to Mariah White for the layup it’s 2-nothing.

But Bradley was just as tough early, Daija Powell with the jumper and it’s 8-5 Braves.

This summed up the first half, Lady Bears with the steal, but Paige Rocca misses the layup.

Bradley gets the rebound and out to Abbie Draper who knocks down the three, it’s 13-5 Braves.

But the Lady Bears would move back in front in the second quarter, Rocca with the look inside to Abi Jackson for the layup, it’s 16-13 Missouri State.

Then Rocca from the perimeter a long two, it’s 19-15.

Lady Bears led by four at the half.

Second half, Abi Jackson took over, the jump hook here makes it 23-17 Missouri State.

Then Sydney Wilson with the three pointer, it’s 34-19 Lady Bears.

Later the look inside to Jackson the spin, the hoop and the harm.

Missouri State wins 66-46.

The senior had a double double, ten rebounds and a career high 22 points.

And afterwards, coach Mox was proud.

“22 and 10, that’s great. That kid is getting better and better. I thought in the first half she was settling a little bit. They were doubling her, being physical with her. She wasn’t being as physical back. I challenged her at halftime. She came out was way more physical, was rebounding better, tip ins, crazy athletic stuff. She’s just a phenomenal kid and flourishing right before our eyes,” said Coach Mox.