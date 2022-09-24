SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears returned to Plaster Stadium Saturday for one of the biggest home games in their FCS history.

The fourth-ranked Bears hosted the second-ranked South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

It’s the first time ever that Missouri State has hosted a matchup of two top five teams.

It’s also the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams.

And the Jackrabbits would strike in the first quarter, Mark Gronowski hits Jadon Janke with this three yard touchdown pass, it’s 7-0.

That was the score at halftime, third quarter, Missouri State threatening, but Jason Shelley’s pass is picked off by Colby Huerter, and he takes it back the other way 70 plus yards.

That would lead to this Gronowski 13 yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Janke it’s 14-0.

But the Bears stormed back, first Jacardia Wright with this 15 yard touchdown run, 14-7.

Then Shelley goes deep to a wide open Raylen Sharp, this is a 67 yard touchdown bomb and we’re tied at 14.

But the second-ranked Jacks would score a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns and South Dakota State beats the Bears 28-14.

“We came out and moved the ball in the second half. We got to 14 and 14 and I felt good about it. And they finished and we didn’t. They made it tough. They kept the ball. They kept us off the field. They did a good job, got it to third and short. And we weren’t able to get them off the field like we needed to. So we have to rebound, come back and get ready for next week’s game,” said Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino.