Jack Flaherty named Cardinals opening day starter

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – Jack Flaherty is getting the ball on opening day for the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis manager Mike Shildt says the 24-year-old Flaherty will start the season opener March 26 at Cincinnati.

It will be the right-hander’s first opening day start and comes after he finished fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting with a closing surge last season.

Flaherty pitched the home opener for the Cardinals last year.

Shildt gave Flaherty the news on Friday, not a surprise after Flaherty went 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA last season.

Seven of those wins came after the All-Star break when he posted a 0.91 ERA