SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For the second time this week and the third time this season, the Springfield Cardinals had the arm of Jack Flaherty in use against the Arkansas Travelers.

Flaherty, in his second rehab start of the week, allowed only one earned run in Springfield’s 6-5 win over the Travelers on Sunday afternoon at Hammons Field.

With Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozelak in attendance, Flaherty started the game with six consecutive outs, three of which were strikeouts.

Flaherty got into a jam in the fourth inning, facing a bases loaded with no outs situation.

He managed to pitch out of it, striking out the side.

The final stat line for Flaherty: 4 innings, 4 hits, 1 earned run allowed, 7 strikeouts and 1 walk.

He reached his pitch allotment (65-70 pitches) with 66 thrown and was pulled after the fourth.

“It felt good,” Flaherty said. “I felt like I had plenty more in the tank. I felt I could have kept going, but working through a pitch count, it felt good. It feels good to come out healthy, Obviously wanting to end a positive note, it feels good to come out of there healthy.”

The expectation is for Flaherty to make one more start in Memphis before the decision will be made to return to St. Louis.

As for the rest of the game, Brady Whalen hit a three-RBI triple in the eighth inning to give Springfield its first lead of the day at 6-5.

It capped a five-run inning.

Springfield took the series from Arkansas 4-2.

The Cardinals are on the road before a final 12-game homestand.