SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will venture to Fayetteville, Arkansas for the first time in 17 years.

It’s the 5th-ranked (FCS) Bears against the 10th-ranked (FBS) Razorbacks Saturday night at 6 p.m.

If Bobby Petrino’s team is to pull off an upset they’ll need a big game from one of the newest Bears, Jacardia Wright.

Missouri State’s offense centers around quarterback Jason Shelley and his stable of receivers.

But every attack needs balance, and that’s where Jacardia Wright comes in.

“When we can run the ball as well as throw it we’re a much better offense,” said coach Petrino.

Jacardia Wright is just getting his feet on the ground at Missouri State.

After a frustrating night at Central Arkansas, Wright exploded on the scene in the home opener against Tennessee Martin.

Wright ran for 120 yards, caught three passes, and scored his first touchdown as a Bear.

“It was good to see the run game get going. It makes my job a lot easier. I know he wanted more yards. He came into this week on a mission. And I think he got what he worked so hard for,” said Shelley.

“Everybody was ready to go once we got to the game. I think our line went ou there and blocked their butts off the whole game. And I was able to see holes and hit them,” said Wright.

Wright will turn 22 years old at the end of the month.

But he’s technically only a sophomore with the Bears.

He spent parts of three seasons running for the K-State Wildcats before transfering to Missouri State this summer.

In his high school career in Decatur, Illinois, Wright rushed for nearly nine thousand yards and 133 touchdowns.

Both of those are the second most in Illinois high school history.

Wright:”I can be a power back. But I can come with some swift too. I would say a swifty back who can run somebody over if I need to.”

Standing 6 foot and 220 pounds, Wright explodes through the defense.

Wright:”I’m a big body so I can take a hit.”

He’ll have Arkansas’ attention Saturday night when the Bears venture to Fayetteville to take on the tenth ranked Razorbacks.

But Jacardia Wright is used to the big stage, after playing games at some of the Big 12’s biggest houses.

“They’re having a pretty good year. So this would be one of the toughest teams I’ve played against so far. The Big 12 was good. It’s a great atmosphere almost every game. Just going to Arkansas, an SEC school, it’ll be a great experience for all of us,” said Wright.