SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In three years, Bobby Petrino guided Missouri State through the Covid pandemic, and back to the NCAA tournament.

And Thursday night he says it’s time to step away from being a head coach.

The 61-year old will go to Las Vegas and run the offense for former Mizzou coach Barry Odom.

UNLV handed the football reigns to Odom last week, his first big move was to hire Petrino.

In his three years at Missouri State, Petrino has led the Bears to an 18-15 record.

This past season the team was 5-6.

Since the last game, Petrino reportedly interviewed with Tulsa about its head coaching job, and Texas A&M about its offensive coordinator’s job.

But it was Odom and his challenge to turn around the Rebels that intrigued Petrino.

In a statment released by UNLV Petrino said: “Barry Odom is a talented coach who has always been highly respected…I’m excited to be part of the new direction of the Rebels and compete for championships. We had a great three years at Missouri State but I thought it was the time in my career to step away from the head role and get back into a coordinator position.”

What about the players?

Specifically the high school seniors who have told Missouri State they would sign with Petrino and the Bears next week.

There’s a trio of big named local players in Glendale quarterback Cole Feuerbacher, Reeds Spring linebacker Caden Wiest and Kickapoo linebacker Andrew Link.

According to their twitter accounts, all three have indicated that they are standing by their commitment to Missouri State as of now.