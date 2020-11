Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) smiles during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

(AP) — Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes face each other for the fourth time in their careers when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady won two of the three previous meetings when he was with the New England Patriots, including an overtime thriller in the AFC championship game two seasons ago.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) eludes Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) as he throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

The Bucs have lost two straight at home.

The Chiefs avenged their only loss of the season last week at Las Vegas.