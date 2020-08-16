Islanders, Canucks, Flames try to get one win from advancing

Vegas Golden Knights’ Brayden McNabb (3) and goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) celebrate the win over the Chicago Blackhawks in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

(AP)– The Calgary Flames, New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks all have a chance to take commanding leads in their first-round series Sunday.

Vegas has a chance to become the first team to advance to the conference semifinals, taking a 3-0 into Game 4 against Chicago. The Islanders have a 2-0 series lead against a Washington Capitals team that rallied from such a deficit in the first round against Columbus two years ago on the way to winning the Stanley Cup.

The Flames lead Dallas 2-1, and the Canucks are up 2-0 against defending champion St. Louis. Montreal and Philadelphia will be trying to get a leg up in their series, which is tied 1-1.

The St. Louis Blues face the Canucks in game three on Sunday, August 16 at 9:30 p.m.