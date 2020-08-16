Islanders, Canucks, Flames try to get one win from advancing

Sports

by: Vin A. Cherwoo, AP

Posted: / Updated:

Vegas Golden Knights’ Brayden McNabb (3) and goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) celebrate the win over the Chicago Blackhawks in an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

(AP)– The Calgary Flames, New York Islanders and Vancouver Canucks all have a chance to take commanding leads in their first-round series Sunday.

Vegas has a chance to become the first team to advance to the conference semifinals, taking a 3-0 into Game 4 against Chicago. The Islanders have a 2-0 series lead against a Washington Capitals team that rallied from such a deficit in the first round against Columbus two years ago on the way to winning the Stanley Cup.

The Flames lead Dallas 2-1, and the Canucks are up 2-0 against defending champion St. Louis. Montreal and Philadelphia will be trying to get a leg up in their series, which is tied 1-1.

The St. Louis Blues face the Canucks in game three on Sunday, August 16 at 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

Trending Stories