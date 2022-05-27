FAIR GROVE, Mo–High school baseball state sectionals Friday, Springfield Catholic at Fair Grove in Class 3.

And it’s 1-nothing Irish in the second, bases loaded and Catholic’s Coleman Morrison doubles off the fence in center, Colton Galligos, Cole Leonhart and Ben Smith all score it’s 4-0.

Ben Smith was throwing b-b’s he gets one of his 11 strikeouts here in the third.

Catholic gets insurance in the sixth, Morrison singles to left, Jack Schoen scores it’s 5-0.

Ben Smith would go the distance, throwing a no-hitter, and getting the final out on this grounder to short.

The Irish win 5-0 advance to the Class 3 final four.