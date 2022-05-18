SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The journey toward a state championship continues for the Springfield Catholic Irish.

The Irish beat Clever 10-0 on Wednesday evening to win the class 3 district 10 championship and punch their ticket to the state tournament.

The win completes a two-game district tournament in which the Irish (15-10) won with a combined score of 17-1.

Ben Smith threw 14 strikeouts for the Irish, while also recording the first RBI of the game in the first inning.

The Irish scored five more runs in the second inning to lead the charge.

Springfield Catholic will play Hartville in the sectional round of the state tournament on Tuesday.