Irish gets revenge on Aurora 14-1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school baseball Thursday afternoon, the 13-1 Catholic Fighting Irish hosting 11-1 Aurora in a Class four showdown.

The Houn’ Dawgs handed the Irish their only loss of the season.

And the Irish would get off to a quick start, a wild pitch, John David Bigler sprints home, play at the plate and he’s safe, 1-nothing.

Catholic scored three unearned runs in the first.

Danny White on the hill gets this strikeout here.

And then in the second, more Irish runs, Jeremy Rader takes this deep to left, over the boards and gone, a solo shot, it’s 4-nothing.

And Catholic gets revenge on Aurora 14-1.