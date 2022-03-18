SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In Class 5 boys, a semifinal Friday between Springfield Catholic and Jeff City Helias.

And the Crusaders were hot early, the skip pass to Henry Neuenswander for the three, 3-2 Helias.

Catholic answers by going inside to Zach Howell, off the window, it’s 6-6.

Then the Irish down the court to Cameron Kruger for the easy hoop, Catholic in front 8-6.

Helias keeps hitting from the perimeter, the inbounds to Desmond White for the triple, 12-10 Crusaders.

But the Irish going back to Howell, the step back three, Catholic in front 13-12.

This would go back and forth before Helias wins 53-50.