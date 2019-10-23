Irish eyes smiling at girls state golf championship

NIXA, Mo–It was championship day at girls state golf.

In Class One, Springfield Catholic picked up right where it left off at Fremont Hills.

Kyleigh Pfitzner finishes fourth with a 20 over par two day effort.

Reagan Zibilski had the round of the day, a one over par 72.

She finished second overall.

And the first round leader kept up her strong play, Kayla Pfitzner shoots a four over 146 for both days of the tournament and wins the individual title.

Catholic won the team title by 117 strokes, Rogersville was fourth in Class One.

Class Two was at Silo Ridge in Bolivar, Glendale finished sixth behind St. Joseph’s Academy.

Ozark was eighth.