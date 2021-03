ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KTVI) – Cardinals centerfielder Harrison Bader will be on the injured list to start the regular season. He has been battling a forearm issue and will be out for at least a month. Dylan Carlson is the most likely to replace him.

The Cardinals begin the regular season Thursday, April 1 in Cincinnati. Their first game of the regular season at Busch Stadium is a week later against the Brewers on Thursday April 8.