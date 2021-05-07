Indiana State takes game one vs Bears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears returned home to Hammons Field for the first time in more than a month.

The Bears haven’t played at home since April sixth because of Covid quarantines.

Missouri State opened a four game series with Indiana State with a double-header Friday.

The Bears have not lost a home series to Indiana State since 2007.

Logan Wiley was on the hill, and he would strike out Aaron Beck looking in the first inning, one of his six on the day.

The Sycamores strike in the second, Mike Sears singles to left, Josue Urdaneta scores and it’s 1-nothing.

But Missouri State answers in the bottom half, Mason Hull takes this deep to left, over the Cox sign and gone, a solo shot it’s 1-1.

One batter later, Jaden Rolffs does the same thing, this one is deep to left, into the bullpen and Missouri State leads 2-1.

The Bears tried to get more in that inning, but Jack Duffy’s line drive is snagged by the Sycamore’s first baseman.

Indiana State rallied and won the first game 7-2.

In the second game, it was 3-3 after seven when the game was postponed because of the Springfield Cardinals start time.

They’ll resume game two Saturday before game three.