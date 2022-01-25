Indiana State snaps Bears winning streak 76-72

TERRE HAUTE, Ind–The Missouri State Bears took a four game winning streak on the road to Terre Haute Tuesday night.

In our Bear Nation report, MSU was also looking for its fifth straight win over the Sycamores at the Hulman Center.

Isiaih Mosley was also honored with the Oscar Robertson player of the week award.

But Indiana State attacked the Bears from the three point line, Zach Hobbs with the triple 11-6 Sycamores.

Ja’monta Black into the lane and the floater it was a ten point deficit.

Mosley heating up late, this three makes it a 38-29 Sycamore lead.

Indiana State doing this all night, Nick Hittle with a three off the screen, it’s 41-29 Sycamores at the half.

Bears trying to get some traction in the second half, Isaac Haney feeds mosley for the slam dunk, 48-37 Indiana State.

Then the kick out to haney, deep three, but the Bears were still down by ten points.

The Sycamores Cam Henry on the slip screen to the hole, 74-64 Indiana State.

The Bears made one last run, Mosley with the three pointer, it’s 74-67.

Then Black with another three, its a two point game.

Then with time running out, Bears down two, Mosley drives to the hole, but his shot is blocked, no good, and Indiana State stuns the Bears winning 76-72.