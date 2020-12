OZARK, Mo. — The Ozark Lady Tigers were given no favors for their hospitality this weekend agains Incarnate Word.

The Red Knights beat the Lady Tigers 66-40 on Saturday to close out the Ozark Lady Tiger Classic.

Incarnate word went on a healthy run in the first quarter to push the lead beyond double digits.

The Lady Tigers finish the weekend without a win in the tournament, while Incarnate Word keeps its undefeated record intact.

Ozark will return to the court on Tuesday against Hollister.