SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Drury Panthers had yet to play a home game in 2022. It’s a piece of what has been a bizarre season.

The Panthers did pick up the win in their return to the O’Reilly Family Events Center beating Missouri S&T 82-76 on Saturday afternoon.

“I’m proud of our guys…hopefully, this reinforces what we have been talking about all along, and that is that the game rewards you for working hard,” Panthers head coach Chris Foster said in a release. “One of the reasons why our guys played well was because they stayed ready (through the COVID shutdown).”

It was Foster’s first game back on the home sidelines since November 27 against Evangel. Foster left that game with a medical issue.

The Panthers raced out to an early lead combined with a 14-0 run late in the first half gave Drury a 13 point lead.

“I thought we played a pretty good first half, and then they came back at tied it,” Foster said. “There were a couple of plays that we had to overcome. There was the four-point play late, and Julien Smith hit some tough shots when I thought we guarded him well.”

Victor Nwagbarachoa scored a team-high 22 points for Drury, leading four Panthers in double-figures.

GLVC scoring leader Julien Smith scored 24 points to lead the Miners.

Drury will travel to SBU for a rescheduled game on Monday.