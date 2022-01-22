Illinois State upsets Lady Bears, remain in first place

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears were battling the first place team in the conference Saturday.

The Lady Bears putting a 19 home court winning streak on the line against the Redbirds.

Illinois State picked fourth in the preseason poll behind the Lady Bears.

And we pick up the action in the third quarter, the missed three, but Abi Jackson gets the board and the basket it’s 33-32 Lady Bears.

Illinois State running the floor, Juliunn Redmon with the hoop and the harm, 44-39 Redbirds.

Late in the game, the official runs into Redmond, Brice Calip steals the ball and gets the hoop it’s 45-42 Redbirds.

Illinois State extends the lead, Redmond with the corner three, it’s 52-46 Redbirds, she had 23.

Missouri State not going away, Sydney Wilson with a three to make it a three point game.

Then with 19 seconds left Mya Bhinhar drives the lane and gets the bucket it’s 52-51.

The Lady Bears with a shot at the end to win, but Bhinhar’s shot bounces off the rim.

And Illinois State upsets the Lady Bears 52-51.

“You know sometimes it’s not as smooth a road as it was last year. You know it was difficult to win all those games. When you kind of run the table the year before everybody expects that to be the same thing. Again we lost two games in the conference my first season here and ended up winning a championship,” said Lady Bears coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.