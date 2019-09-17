Huslig stays at QB, Bears look for first victory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–After more than three weeks, vagabound Missouri State will be home for a football game.

In our Bear Nation report, Dave Steckel’s team will open the home campaign against sixth ranked Kennesaw State.

The Owls are 2-1, Missouri State is 0-2.

The Bears lost at FBS Tulane 58-6 Saturday night.

The Green Wave built a 38-to-6 halftime lead.

Missouri State quarterback Peyton Huslig didn’t help himself, throwing three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Stec pulled him late in the third quarter, but says the senior will remain the starter on Saturday.

“Let’s not call it Peyton, if anybody loses the ball I’m going to be dissapointed. It’s all about the ball. The thing is you get into a situation like that, the players tend to press. This is my own personal opinion. I think Peyton tried to do something that wasn’t his job. He was trying to make that play. When you try to make THAT play, something doesn’t happen. So, Peyton is intelligent, he understands that, now he has to learn from it and we are moving on. Yes, Peyton is our starting quarterback,” said Stec.