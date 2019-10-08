Huslig climbing Bears passing charts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears continued to prepare for Saturday’s game against South Dakota.

In our Bear Nation report, it’ll be Missouri State’s first home Valley Football game of the season.

And only their second home game of the campaign.

And the team is fired up after winning their first game of the season Saturday night at Western Illinois.

In that game Bears quarterback Peyton Huslig completed 28 passes for 315 yards.

The senior from Kansas also passed 5,000 yards for his career moving him into third place on the all-time Bears list.

But Huslig credits his receivers.

“I mean that feels good, but that’s through the help of the receivers. I think we have the best receivers in the nation, definitely the Valley, I think. It’s obviously through them all I have to do is throw it in the vicinity and they are going to make a play on it. My job is easy just put it in their hands and let them do the work, so that’s a lot of help,” said Huslig.