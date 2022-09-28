KANSAS CITY, Mo–The Kansas City Chiefs hit the practice field Wednesday at the Arrowhead complex with one eye on the game plan.

And the other on the Weather Channel.

The Chiefs are monitoring developments from Hurricane Ian.

That’s because the Chiefs are scheduled to play Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The NFLl has said if conditions warrent, they’ll move the game to Minneapolis to play in the dome where the Vikings play.

The Vikings are playing the Saints in London Sunday.

“We’re not sure where we’re going to play. But where ever we need to go we’ll go. We’ll get ourselves ready for that. When the league announces that we’ll go ahead and move forward in that direction. But right now we know nothing. It could be Tampa or it could be there. My heart goes out to the people of Tampa. I haven’t quiet followed or know how much it’s hit or going to hit. But from what I heard it sounds like it could be quiet a dea,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid.