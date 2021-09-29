Van Slyke, Hughes headline 2021 class for Missouri Sports Hall of Fame St. Louis induction

ST. LOUIS– The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced members of the 2021 class who will be enshrined in November, and the list includes one of the best high school basketball players ever to come out of St. Louis, along with a popular former St. Louis Cardinal.
Larry Hughes and Andy Van Slyke headline the group, which also includes five high school sports programs from the St. Louis region.
Here’s the full class:
- Larry Hughes – Basketball player
- Andy Van Slyke – St. Louis Cardinals
- Charlie Brown – University of Missouri football standout
- Steve Savard – Sports Broadcasting
- Jack R. Watkins, Jr. – Missouri Valley Conference
- St. John Vianney High School Boys Soccer Program
- Frank Viverito – Director, St. Louis Sports Commission
- Barbara Berkmeyer – Golf
- Mike Russell – Lutheran North Football & Baseball Coach
- MICDS Football Program
- Celeste Knierim – Softball Coach
- Mike Claiborne – Sports Broadcasting
- Lafayette Wildwood High School Girls Swimming & Diving Program
- Jim Bidewell – Portageville High School Basketball Coach
- William Greenblatt – Sports Photographer
- Lindbergh High School Boys Cross Country Teams 1972-1979
- Sandi Gildehaus – St. Francis Borgia Cheerleading Coach
- St. Francis Borgia High School Cheerleading Program
- Hannibal Regional Foundation – Founder’s Award
The class will be formally inducted Sunday, November 14 at the Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis.