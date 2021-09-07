Hudson hurls, Cardinals win in extras

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Dakota Hudson was back on the mound in Springfield on Tuesday night.

The St. Louis Cardinals’ pitcher made a rehab start in the Springfield 5-to-4 win over the Arkansas Travelers in the series opener at Hammons Field.

Hudson finished the night with 4 IP, 4 hits, 0 earned runs, 2 walks and 1 strikeout on 46 pitches.

It was a homecoming for Hudson, who pitched for Springfield (41-68) in 2017.

“It’s not bad,” Hudson said after his outing. “The fans show up, you see a lot of familiar faces and have a little bit of comfort that was already there. It’s good to get out and see the fans and just be back around, but I think they’d rather have me in St. Louis to be honest. I’m just waiting to see, you know. I am trying to do as well as I can here and make a case and then you never know. It’s feeling good so far just trying to make some pitches and get a little bit sharper as I go, but so far it feels good.”

The Travelers (59-50 or 60-49) scored a pair of runs on an error in the fourth inning before Hudson was able to get the final out, which ended his day.

In the bottom half of the fourth, Julio Rodriguez hit his third home run of the season, a two-run shot that tied the game up at 2.

Arkansas scored one run in both the sixth and seventh innings to take a 4-2 lead.

Springfield responded with a 2-run eighth inning to tie the game back up at 4.

________________________________

The Cardinals and Travelers will continue the series Wednesday night at Hammons Field.