SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Catholic opened its time at the Greenwood Blue & Gold basketball tournament Saturday with a 75-44 win over Purdy.

The Eagles replaced Clever in the tournament after the Bluejays went into COVID quarantine.

The Irish were led by Zach Howell who notched 27 points and Will Squibb who posted a career high 21 points.

Catholic will face Skyline in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Tip-off in Hammons Student Center is set for 3:00 pm.