SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals returned home Tuesday night to Hammons Field.

Springfield opened a two week homestand, and first up the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

So it’s the Cardinals and Royals going at it in Double AA as well.

Springfield’s pro bowling champ Keven Williams with the ceremonial first pitch, he rolls a strike.

The Cards get him some offense in the first, a double steal and the throw to third goes into left field, Matt Koperniak hustles home from third it’s 1-nothing.

Then Malcom Nunez follows with this double into the right field corner, Jordan Walker scores it’s 2-nothing.

Chandler Redmond then singles to left, Nunez scores and it’s 3-nothing Springfield after one.

The baby birds get more in the second, Pedro Pages rifles this past third, down the left field line, a double that scores Roberto Baldoquin and Walker, it’s 5-nothing.

And Springfield wins 12-5.