Hot Shooting Valor knock off Panthers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — It’s a cross-town battle that has been 22 years in the making.

For Evangel Valor, it was well worth the wait.

Evangel traveled the short trip to Drury and beat the Panthers 89-62. It was the first time Evangel beat an NCAA-II opponent since January, 25, 1992.

Cade Coffman led the way with a career-high 42 points. He shot it 23 times, including 14 from 3-point range. He made 60 percent of those and 50 percent from behind the arc.

Manrique Alvarado (15) and Edriel Martinborough (10) also poured in double-digit points for Evangel (6-2).

Valor shot 52 percent as a team and 46 percent from three-point range.

Quenton Shelton and Victor Nwagbarachoa scored in double-digits for Drury (2-4).

Evangel travels to Central Methodist on Wednesday while Drury travels to Missouri S&T on Monday.