Hot-shooting Tigers grab win at Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — There might not be a better team at shooting the basketball right now than the Republic Tigers.

Republic beat Branson in Branson on Tuesday night 68-46.

The Tigers (17-2) have only two loses this season, one against Helias Catholic and one against Greenwood, both are state title contenders. The Tigers have won seven of their past eight games.

A week after scoring a state record-tying 61 points, Drew McMillin led the Tigers with 31 points. Ahlante askew also had a memorable night, going for 27.

Republic made 14 threes, which is second best in school history.

Kyle Scharbrough led the Pirates with 25 points.

Republic will travel out to Carthage on Friday while Branson heads out to Webb city.