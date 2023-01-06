SPRINGFIELD, Mo–More high school basketball, Hillcrest hosting Lebanon a couple of 7-5 teams.

And tough inside for Hillcrest, Amarre Clark hikes the ball to Braxton Baker for the hoop, it’s a 16-0 start.

Hillcrest with suffocating defense, the ball goes back to Baker, and the 6-6 senior runs the floor, first shot is strong, but Baker gets the board and the basket, it’s 20-5.

Hillcrest attacking all night, here Coby Allen kisses it off the glass, 31-7.

And the Hornets out-sting the Yellowjackets 73-53.